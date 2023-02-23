Sophie Simmons has tied the knot!

The daughter of KISS rocker Gene Simmons and Canadian actress Shannon Tweed-Simmons got married to longtime love James Henderson on Wednesday.

According to People, the ceremony was held in the backyard of Shannon’s Malibu home, and was attended by 50 of the couple’s friends and family.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our daughter,” Gene and Shannon told People. “James is a solid young man, and Sophie can do anything she puts her mind to. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. If they are even half as happy as we are, they will last long.”

The wedding festivities kicked off in the early evening, with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, with the ceremony beginning at sundown, and Sophie walking down the aisle to Band of Horses’ “No One’s Gonna Love You”.

“When my fiancé and I first started dating nine years ago, he took me to a Band of Horses concert,” she told People. “I was so tired from filming our reality show ‘Shannon & Sophie’ back then, I fell asleep on his shoulder. We were way too early in the dating phase for me to do that. Luckily, he thought it was cute, and he woke me up for that one song.”

The couple also opted to have a judge officiate the wedding, in order to accommodate the diversity of religious beliefs in their family.

“We wanted to be respectful to both of our families,” Sophie explained. “We thought we would just sidestep religion altogether and make it a non-issue. We wanted to do the ceremony somewhere so beautiful that it wouldn’t matter if it’s not at a church or temple or whatever.”

But the wedding fun isn’t over. On Thursday, the couple will host 250 of their friends and family for a speakeasy-style reception in L.A., and on Friday, Sophie will be having brunch with her friends who flew in from overseas.

Sophie and her husband get engaged in July 2022.