Bono and The Edge are coming home.

Disney+ released the official trailer for its original documentary “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” on Thursday.

The docu-special sees Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville capturing the musicians’ return to their hometown of Dublin along with David Letterman who visits the Irish city for the first time.

The streamer released the trailer on Twitter with the caption, “Go back to the place where the music began.”

The press releases describes the documentary as an “exploration” of the city.

“Letterman, who accepted an invitation from the two U2 bandmates to join them in Dublin for his first-ever visit to Ireland, has a 25-year relationship with U2 but had previously only spent time with the Bono and The Edge in the U.S. As well as being their honoured guest at an intimate concert performance at a local landmark, the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O’Connell Street on Dublin’s Northside, Dave embarks on his own exploration of the city,” it reads.

“He visits the legendary Forty Foot swimming spot on a freezing cold morning and rides the DART commuter train north from Co. Wicklow. Letterman also inspires a brand new U2 song written by The Edge and Bono and narrowly escapes having to perform at a sing-song at the legendary McDaid’s pub off Grafton Street with an equally legendary bunch of artists and musicians, including Bono, The Edge, Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Imelda May, Loah, Saint Sister, Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C., and Dermot Kennedy, whose voice Bono describes as a ‘sonic boom.'”

Aside from capturing the trip, the special also culminates in an epic concert performance.

The film’s release will coincide with the much-anticipated album Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined.

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” comes out on March 17.