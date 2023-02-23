Audiences are returning to Derry.

HBO Max announced an “IT” prequel is in the works at the network.

Based on the Steven King film franchise from 2017, the “Welcome to Derry” series will based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the minds behind the first two films in the franchise. Muschietti will also be directing several episodes including the premiere episode.

READ MORE: ‘The Mean One’: The Grinch Horror Parody Isn’t Your Parents’ Dr. Seuss Story

The official logline reads: “Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, WELCOME TO DERRY (wt) is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces. ‘IT’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror,” said the Muschietti’s.

Fuchs added, “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

READ MORE: Christian Bale, Harry Melling Star In Chilling New Teaser For Horror Film ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The original franchise was based on the popular books from King which released in 1986 and have been adapted several times.

The famed author gave his approval and excitement for the new series.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!” he praised.