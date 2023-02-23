Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media, just one day after she became the most-followed woman on Instagram, passing previous record holder Kylie Jenner.

The actress and singer made the announcement during a TikTok live on Thursday.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Shares Busty Throwback Photo On Instagram: ‘I Thought Maybe It Was Too Much But Eh’

While seemingly addressing the social media milestone, Gomez said, “I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier.”

“I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am,” she continued, seemingly referring to how the number of followers don’t change who she is, as well as the “silly” rumours regarding how Jenner and Hailey Bieber shaded Gomez after she posted a video of her eyebrow fail.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Comments On Resurfaced Video Of Hailey Bieber Shading Taylor Swift

Gomez then revealed, “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this,” and proceeded to deactivate her TikTok account.

For years, social media users have generated never-ending drama between Selena and Hailey for both having dated Justin Bieber, despite the “Holy” singer’s happy marriage to Hailey, which Gomez supports.