John Schneider’s wife Alicia Allain has died.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star announced the news on Thursday with a Facebook post mourning the loss of his wife.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen Panettiere Dies At Age 28

A photo of his wife as well as two hands, wearing matching rings, accompanied the post.

“Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below,” he continued. “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

The two were married in 2019 at the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana..

He was previously married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986 and Elvira “Elly” Schneider from 1993 to 2019.

READ MORE: ‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Reveals Her 15-Year-Old Niece Has Died In Heartbreaking Post

His late wife was married to Patrick Dollard from 1994 to 1999, and they shared one child together, daughter Jessica Ann.

Schneider did not reveal the cause of death, though he spoke previously about her battle with breast cancer on “Fox & Friends”.

His “Dukes of Hazzard” costar Tom Wopat shared his condolences with his own tribute post.

“Tom here…I’ve just gotten word that John Schneider’s wife, Alicia, passed away today….I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” he wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed….”