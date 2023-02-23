Jake Lacy and Alison Brie have joined the cast of Peacock‘s upcoming limited drama series “Apples Never Fall” as series regulars.

The two join previously announced four-time Academy Award nominee, Annette Bening (“American Beauty”, “The Kids Are All Right”) and Emmy Award nominee Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park”, “Peaky Blinders”).

“Apples Never Fall” centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be the perfect and enviably contented family. The series is based on Liane Moriarty’s (“Big Little Lies”, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The official synopsis reads: “Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems. Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family’s darkest secrets and asks, ‘Can we ever really know the people closest to us?'”

Bening, 64, and Neill, 75, will star as former tennis coaches and married couple Joy and Stan, respectively, who are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

Lacy, who starred in season one of “The White Lotus”, will play the role of Troy Delaney, the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.

Meanwhile, “Glow” star, Brie, will portray Amy Delaney, the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess.

A premiere date for “Apples Never Fall” has yet to be announced.