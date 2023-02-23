Ashley Park will star in season 3 of Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” in a recurring role.

The actress, best known for her role as Mindy, the best friend to Lily Collins’ Emily in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”, will star as Kimber, a Broadway ingenue, as announced by Deadline.

Park joins series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, plus the previously announced star-studded season 3 cast Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams.

Season 2 of “Only Murders” received an impressive 17 Emmy nominations and took home three awards. The series is executive produced by Gomez and Short, alongside co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Additionally, Park will be seen in the upcoming comedy “Joy Ride” which “follows four Asian-American women as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers,” as per IMDb. The film is set to premiere on March 17 at the 2023 SXSW Festival and worldwide on June 23.

The Tony award-nominee will also star in Netflix’s new dramedy “Beef” about “two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action,” as IMDb describes. The TV series will also premiere at SXSW on March 18 and will later drop on Netflix on April 6.

In 2021, Park made history as the first Asian American Actress to receive a Critics’ Choice nomination in the category for “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her performance in “Emily in Paris”. Prior to gaining fame on the popular Netflix series, Park originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway production of Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls”.