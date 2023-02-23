Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of Mariah Carey’s trending TikTok audio of her 2009 hit “It’s a Wrap”.

In a new TikTok, uploaded by Kylie Jenner, Kardashian joins her youngest sister to recreate the viral dance to Carey’s song.

The two took a break from their gym workout to squeeze in a dance session in which they performed the popular routine before improving led to a sweet sisterly moment.

As Jenner sashayed out of the camera frame, she quickly ran back towards her older sis who then jumped into Kylie’s arms. At the same time, their sister Khloé Kardashian joined in on the fun, making a cameo in the background while waving to the camera.

Kim’s latest participation in the dance trend comes after she and Carey hilariously crashed their daughters North and Monroe’s take on the dance routine.

Kylie’s new TikTok follows her recent interview with Vanity Fair Italy where she said “right now,” Kim is her favourite sister.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” the 25-year-old told the magazine. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

However, Jenner noted that her favourite sister “changes over time.”