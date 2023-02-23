Click to share this via email

Jean Smart attends the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jean Smart opened up about a surgical procedure she recently underwent.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old “Babylon” actress took to Instagram to share a personal message about her health.

She began by informing her followers that “February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health.”

“So it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Smart revealed in the post.

“I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate,” she continued before urging others to “please listen to your body and talk to your doctor.”

“I’m very glad I did!” she added.

Fans supported the “Sweet Home Alabama” star in the comments section, sending Smart “love and hugs” and “positive energy.”

Some called Smart a “national treasure” and “bada**” while “The Sinner” and “Titanic” actress, Frances Fisher, commented “We love you Jean!” alongside multiple red heart emojis.

The actress’ fellow “Hacks” co-stars Johnny Sibilly and Mark Indelicato, plus show writer Jen Statsky, also sent “love” her way.

Additionally, Smart received love and well wishes from a number of other celebs including “Suits” star Sarah Rafferty, Betty Buckley, Melissa Peterman, Jessica Chaffin and more.

“Glad to hear that your procedure was successful,” wrote another.

Others thanked Smart for sharing “this message,” calling it “great advice.”