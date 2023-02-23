Click to share this via email

Former “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun is set to join Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts”.

The casting, which was been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, comes more than a decade after Yeun broke out playing Glenn Rhee on the popular horror-thriller series from 2010 to 2016, arguably one of the biggest show on TV.

While the actor’s role in the upcoming action-adventure flick is said to be key, details surrounding his character are being kept under wraps.

“Thunderbolts” follows “a group of supervillains [who] are recruited to go on missions for the government,” as per IMDb.

Last year, during D23, the roster was unveiled, including Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). Also among the cast is “The Bear”’s Ayo Edebiri.

“It tells you a lot about the team when beloved Winter Soldier is the most stable among them,” Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, teased at D23 Expo after announcing the team of villains and antiheroes.

Directing the film is “Robot & Frank”’s Jake Schreier and “Black Widow”‘s Eric Pearson is penning the script.

Yeun, who earned an Oscar nomination for “Minari” and starred in Jordan Peele’s “Nope”, currently voices lead character, Invincible, on Amazon’s animated comic book adaptation “Invincible”, helmed by “The Walking Dead”’s Robert Kirkman.

Yeun is also gearing up to star in Netlfix’s upcoming dramedy “Beef”, which also stars “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park.

“Thunderbolts” is slated to hit theatres on July 26, 2024.