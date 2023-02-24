A touching moment showing Lewis Capaldi fans taking over singing as he experienced Tourette’s tics on stage has gone viral.

The singer, who spoke out about his diagnosis last year, had been singing “Someone You Loved” during a gig in Frankfurt, Germany when he suffered symptons towards the end of the song.

That’s when the audience took over, with the clip showing Capaldi take a step back from singing before throwing his guitar pick into the crowd.

Back in September, Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis, telling fans in an Instagram video: “I have Tourette’s, I’ve always had it, apparently.”

He added at the time that the diagnosis “makes so much sense,” and referring to his twitches, he noted “When I look back at my interviews from 2018, I can see that I’m doing it.”

“I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, ‘Why is he twitching?’, which is fine. Curiosity is fine,” Capaldi told fans.

He explained that he decided to go public with the news because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

The hitmaker insisted, “Do you think before performing [in front of] 20,000 people, as an anxious person, I’m going to take a big line of cocaine? Never going to happen.”