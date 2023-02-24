Paris Hilton is sharing some of her most traumatic experiences.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the “Simple Life” star revealed that she had an abortion at 20, and was drugged and raped at 15.

Talking about the abortion, Hilton said, “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that. I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

But it was the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn federal abortion rights that prompted Hilton to go public with her story.

“I think it is important,” she said. “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that.”

She continued, “It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

Hilton also talked about her teenage years, alleging that in one situation a teacher “took advantage” of her.

“He would call me on the phone all the time, just flirting with me, trying to put in my mind that I was this mature woman,” she recalled.

Luckily, her parents came home before the teacher was able to take things too far,

“We only kissed, but if my parents didn’t come, imagine what he would’ve tried to do?” she said. “To this day, I’ve not talked about it with my family. I’ve never told anyone. I don’t know what it was, I just felt so ashamed by the whole situation — just from the beginning at such a young age and it really stuck with me in a weird way.”

In another incident at age 15, Hilton was living with her grandmother in Palm Springs when she and her friends started talking to some older men at the mall.

“And then one day, they invited us to their house and we’re drinking these berry wine coolers,” Hilton said, recalling how one of the men pushed her to drink. “I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie.”

She continued, “I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

Hilton added that it had been her first sexual experience.

The heiress has previously opened up about the abuses she suffered when she was sent to a boarding school in Utah as a teen.

“I was just a little girl,” Hilton said of the experience. “I just feel like they stole my childhood and it’s heartbreaking that it’s still happening to so many kids today.”