Bethenny Frankel is getting candid with her followers about her struggle with POTS syndrome, and how it has her afraid for her future with her daughter.

Frankel took to TikTok on Thursday where she shared a series of makeup-free videos, and explained how she’s been struggling with her health in recent years.

“This is a disorder that has really gotten much worse since COVID,” Frankel said in one video, referring to her condition, which she says is Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, an illness that some believe may be an autoimmune disorder.

In another post, in which Frankel is fighting back tears, the TV personality and business mogul explained, “My real [fear] is the terror of not being healthy for my daughter. That’s the biggest thing.”

“Who cares about the rest of it? I just want to be healthy for her. I want to go on Aspen vacations and take her snowboarding,” Frankel shared. “I want to live a long life, because I had a child later in life.”

Frankel is a mom to 12-year-old daughter Bryn — whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“I am absolutely scared, because I don’t like that I do absolutely everything to be completely healthy, and still sometimes this thing is winning,” Frankel added. “And it’s upsetting.”

See the video below for more recent Frankel news.

MORE FROM ET:

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Martha Stewart Hate Each Other

Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Women for ‘Lying’ About Plastic Surgery

Sonja Morgan Responds to Bethenny Frankel’s Firing Claim

Bethenny Frankel Shares Bikini Photos Before and After Photoshopping