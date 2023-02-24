Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is facing the music.

This week, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Canadian actor is teaming up with director Shawn Levy for the new comedy “Boy Band”.

Reynolds will star in the film and produce, as well as co-writing with Jesse Andrews, who wrote “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and worked on “Luca”.

The actor has frequently collaborated with Levy, including on the recent films “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project”.

Levy is also directing the upcoming “Deadpool 3”, which will pair Reynolds up with his good friend Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine.

As for “Boy Band”, details about the film after being kept under wraps, but it is described as a “boy band reunion movie.”

The film is expected to begin shooting fall 2023 or early 2024.

Reynolds’ most recent film, the holiday musical “Spirited” co-starring Will Ferrell, was released on Apple TV+ late last year.