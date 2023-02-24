Riley Keough attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Riley Keough made her first red carpet appearance on Thursday since the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley.

Keough walked the red carpet with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen at the Los Angeles premiere of her new mini series “Daisy Jones & the Six”.

Keough looked stunning in a plunging black dress featuring a glittering bottom at the event, with her teaming the glamorous get-up with a pair of dazzling green and gold earrings.

Riley Keough attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)

The actress’ red carpet appearance was her first since her mom Lisa Marie passed away suddenly at age 54 on Jan. 12.

A synopsis for Keough’s new show reads, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.”

Although Keough, who plays Daisy Jones alongside Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, is the granddaughter of rock legends Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the daughter of musicians Lisa Marie and Danny Keough, she recently told ET that she had to work hard on tapping into her own musical ability.

“It’s pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is like it’s crazy to us I think,” she said. “We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don’t know, a year.”