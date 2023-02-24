Evangeline Lilly is opening up about an awkward moment with screen icon Michael Douglas.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lilly appeared on a recent episode of U.K. chat show “The Jonathan Ross Show”, where she shared an anecdote about filming a restaurant scene with Douglas and fellow “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Chatting between takes, Lilly casually mentioned that the two actors were “GILFs,” a derivation of “MILF”, or “mother I’d like to f**k.”

Douglas, however, told her that he had “no idea” what the word meant; according to Lilly, “instead of being cool about it,” she instead attempted to explain the meaning to her 78-year-old-co-star by informing that “It’s a grandpa I’d like to f**k.”

She then realized she’d said it in front of a group of children who were also on set for that particular scene.

“[I] immediately realized I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f–k him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!” Lilly joked.