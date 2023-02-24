Now that their romance is out in the open, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini aren’t holding back on the PDA.

Stokes took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share an adorable snap of the pair cuddling, with Ballerini kissing his cheek.

“imy❤️,” — short for “I miss you” — the “Outer Banks” star simply wrote alongside the snap.

Ballerini is currently on tour and took to the stage in Glasgow, U.K. on Thursday night.

She also took to her Instagram Story to give a shout-out to her new beau, sharing a poster for the third season of his show “Outer Banks”.

Ballerini’s new romance comes after she filed for divorce from her ex Morgan Evans in August 2022, with the pair finalizing it in November 2022. They tied the knot in 2017.

“I think I grieved a lot of the marriage in the marriage, and so I think I was ready to open back up,” Ballerini recently said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast of kicking things off with Stokes just months after her divorce was finalized.

“I felt, ‘Why not? I’ve never really dated I don’t know how it works. Let’s just put ourselves out there, let’s just vibe.’”

As for how they met, Ballerini said she slid into the 30-year-old actor’s DMs back in December.

“I slid into his DMs,” Ballerini admitted. “I was just like, I’m not gonna get on an app. And honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he like, put the bug in my ear. He’s like, ‘You know who’s really cute when you’re ready, it’s Chase.’ I was like, ‘You’re so right.’ And I’ve never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in.”