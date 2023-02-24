Presented By: Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

N1 Skincare Product Launch in Canada since its debut*

When we’re watching our favourite celebs on the big screen, we can’t help but wonder what their secret is to maintaining glowing skin and with all the skincare products available it can feel like a maze trying to figure out where to begin. We end up filling our cabinets with random ingredients and many of us have no idea which products are supposed to go together and let alone the amount of the product we’re supposed to be using each time.

Wouldn’t it be easier if we just had one product that does all that legwork for us? We could save shelf space and have more time to get red carpet ready every day. Luckily for you, Lancôme has answered our prayers with Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum. This serum packs a powerful punch with an innovative 3 chamber delivery system with star skincare ingredients, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C + Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid.

With packaging that was over 4 years in the making, it also dispenses the exact amount of product you need every time to give your skin that camera-worthy glow and helps to preserve the freshness of each of the active ingredients. So, let’s breakdown these star ingredients and their many benefits.

Let’s start with Hyaluronic acid, this is a powerhouse ingredient in helping to retain moisture. Adding Hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine can ensure your skin stays hydrated and keeps the skin looking plump, healthier, and more vibrant. What makes the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum even more exciting is it takes it to the next level with an evolved Hyaluronic acid, designed with smaller fragmented molecules to help enhance absorption into the skin and improve moisture retention.

Moving on to our next star ingredients, Vitamin C + Niacinamide. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and boosts collagen production, it also aids in brightening the skin, reducing inflammation and reduces the appearance of scars. Niacinamide is a form of B3 which is essential nutrient that helps protect against environmental damage, improves hydration, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, pores, and hyperpigmentation. When these two are used together it is a powerfully complimentary duo that work stronger together than alone.

The last supercharged ingredient is Ferulic Acid, another powerful antioxidant that helps to neutralize free radicals, protects the skin from harmful UV rays, reduces inflammation, and brightens the skin. Along with its many benefits on its own, it can also boost the effects of Vitamin C and other skin care ingredients, which aid in Rénergie’s already powerful active ingredients, making it that much more potent.

The benefits of Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid are undeniable, and having them all seamlessly paired together in the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum means you’ll have more time to shine on and off the red carpet.

