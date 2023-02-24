Click to share this via email

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on February 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Marc Anthony cradled his wife Nadia Ferreira’s baby bump as they attended their first red carpet event on Thursday since announcing their pregnancy news.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, posed for photographers at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards held at the Miami Arena in Miami, Florida.

The singer-songwriter, who won an award for tropical album of the year for Pa’llá voy, went shirtless for the bash underneath a grey jacket, teaming it with black pants.

Ferreira, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pale pink gown featuring a cape.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on February 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage/Getty)

The pair’s pregnancy news came after they tied the knot on Jan. 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

They announced they were expecting a baby on Valentine’s Day, captioning a photo of their hands resting on Farreira’s bump: “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️.”