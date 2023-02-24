It’s the end of the line for “The Porter”.

Just a day after earning 19 nominations at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards for its first season, the CBC and BET+ series has been cancelled.

The series, inspired by true events, followed the story of Black train porters in 1920s Montreal, Detroit and Chicago attempting to secure safer working conditions.

Through the eight-part series, the workers unite to form the first Black-led labour union in North America, battling racism and corporate greed along the way.

Executive producer Jennifer Kawaja told The Canadian Press that while CBC had been pushing for a second season “until the bitter end,” their American partner BET+ decided not to move forward.

There had also been attempts made for the CBC to partner up with an alternate backer in the U.S. or U.K., but networks were not interested in “the Canadian point of view” of the show’s characters.

“The Porter” starred Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Mouna Traoré, Alfre Woodard and more.

Among the nominations for the Screen Awards, the show is up for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Performer and Best Original Music.