Previous rumours that Jennifer Hudson and Common are dating are being sparked again after the pair were spotted exiting Nobu in Malibu.

As People reports, the two were photographed walking alongside each other as the exited the restaurant.

Common and Hudson recently worked together in the upcoming film “Breathe”, in which the two play a married couple living in a dystopian future in which the planet has become inhibitable due to a lack of oxygen.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson And Common Perform Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

Dating rumours previously arose when the two spotted together last year in Philadelphia, and again Chicago.

Back in September, Hudson dismissed the rumours during an interview with ET.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she said when asked about the rumours.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Admits EGOT Status ‘Came As A Surprise,’ Says She’s ‘Still Processing’ Her Big Win

“We shot a film together and he played my husband,” she explained. “We gotta eat in between those moments.”