There could be a slight career shift on the horizon for Riley Keough.

The actress chats to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier alongside her “Daisy Jones & The Six” co-star Sam Claflin in a new interview, admitting: “Honestly, when I recorded the album and was rehearsing with these guys, I was kind of like, ‘I picked the wrong career.’

“It’s much more fun than acting. I mean, it was a crazy journey for us because neither of us had ever sang really or played guitar. To be honest, we were kind of awful to begin with.

“And then now we have a record. It’s just incredible, we have a full record now.”

A synopsis for the mini series, which stars Keough as Daisy Jones and Claflin as Billy Dunne, reads, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.”

Keough adds when asked whether it was cathartic to step into the role of Daisy, given she’s from a very rock and roll family: “It was, you know, I had a lot of experience in terms of like, I grew up around a lot of musicians. I’ve been on tour, I’ve slept on a bus. I know what that world is like.

“I’m very familiar with it. But I didn’t really have a relationship with music in the same way that the rest of my family has. I wasn’t a singer or a musician, so it was really fun getting to have my own personal relationship with music.”