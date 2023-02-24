Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Wilde is reportedly “in a great place” following her breakup from Harry Styles.

According to People, a source says the actress and the former One Direction singer have remained on good terms since calling off their romance last November.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Is All Smiles As He Enjoys Christmas Break With His Family In The U.K. Following Olivia Wilde Split

“She’s focused on her kids and co-parenting with [ex Jason Sudeikis],” the source said. “She and Harry are good friends, there’s no animosity whatsoever. Plus, she’s got many different directing projects in the works.”

Back in November, sources confirmed that Wilde and Styles came to the “very amicable decision” to end their relationship after two years together.

“They’re still very close friends,” a source said at the time.

Another friend told People in November, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde’s Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been ‘Easier’ Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says

Wilde and Styles first met while working together on the director’s latest film “Don’t Worry Darling”, in which the singer starred opposite Florence Pugh.

They were first spotted together publicly attending a wedding together in January 2021 but mostly kept their relationship private.