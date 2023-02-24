Like most other people would, Sam Claflin couldn’t help but fanboy over working with a member of the Presley family.

The actor stars in “Daisy Jones & The Six” alongside Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, and ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier had to ask about some recent comments he made about fangirling over her while chatting to us to promote the show.

Laughing that the remarks had been taken “out of context,” Claflin explains, “Me and Riley, once we were shooting in a diner, the diner scene, and I heard an Elvis song playing and I had that moment… I think that was the first moment because she doesn’t sort of carry that pressure with her, if that makes sense.

“I mean that as a compliment,” he adds, as Keough urges him to say more.

Claflin goes on, “The reality sunk in, I was like, ‘Holy crap, that’s your granddad.’ My granddad is a clown at children’s parties. I mean, he dresses up as a clown… he was a paramedic as well. But I mean, I remember him as a clown. Brillo the clown, that’s my grandpa.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Keough says when asked whether it was cathartic to step into the role of Daisy, given she’s from a very rock and roll family: “It was, you know, I had a lot of experience in terms of like, I grew up around a lot of musicians. I’ve been on tour, I’ve slept on a bus. I know what that world is like.

“I’m very familiar with it. But I didn’t really have a relationship with music in the same way that the rest of my family has. I wasn’t a singer or a musician, so it was really fun getting to have my own personal relationship with music.”

A synopsis for the pair’s new show, which stars Keough as Daisy Jones and Claflin as Billy Dunne, reads, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.”

Give the trailer a watch below.