Expect trouble in paradise in the third season of Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

A new trailer for the upcoming season features a bevy of “Real Housewives” favourites from various iterations in the franchise heading to Thailand, where things promise to get crazy.

The season three cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami”, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Leah McSweeney of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and Porsha Williams “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

“It’s eight Housewives in a foreign country,” quips McSweeney in the clip. “What could go wrong?”

Naturally, fans can expect fireworks to erupt, particularly when one Housewife winds up in a hospital bed, another accuses a co-star of trying to get her arrested, and Dillard Bassett full-on disses Bryant.

“This is probably why Gizelle is single,” she snarks. “No man wants to have sex with that.”

The third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” debuts March 23.