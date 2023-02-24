Click to share this via email

Rod Stewart’s daughter Ruby is expecting her first child.

In a post on Instagram Friday, the singer’s ex, former model Kelly Emberg, revealed that their daughter is pregnant.

“Where does the time go? It seems like yesterday when I delivered my beautiful Ruby! Now she will be a mom for the very first time. Life moves fast. We need to take time and enjoy the moments!” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Stewart with their daughter as a baby.

The family received congratulations from friends and fans, including actress Andie MacDowell, who wrote, “What a sweet picture.”

Emberg and Stewart were together for eight years, from 1983 to 1900, and had one child together.

Stewart has eight children in total from his various relationships, and this is the second time he will be a grandfather.

Back in 2011, his daughter Kimberly welcomed a daughter with actor Benicio Del Toro.

Meanwhile, Emberg has been married to Mike Padilla since 2007, and has three children, including Ruby, Cole Brodin and Tyler Jenkel.