Maisie Williams and her boyfriend have called it quit.

In a post on her Intsagram Story, the “Game of Thrones” star shared the news that she and Reuben Selby have broken up after 5 years together.

Calling it “the end of an era,” she wrote, “@reubenselby and i have decided to end our relationship,” alongside a selfie of them together.

Photo: Maisie Williams/Instagram

“Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so,” Williams went on.

“This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together,” she said, adding, “p.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog).”

Williams and Selby, a fashion designer, first went public in 2019, after romance rumours were sparked when they were seen holding hands together in New York.

That summer, they were also spotted attending Williams’ “Game of Thrones” co-star Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas in France.

The actress also wore one of Selby’s designs, inspired by “The Matrix”, to the 2021 Met Gala.