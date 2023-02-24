King Charles is showing his support for Ukraine once again.

In a message marking the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country, the British monarch praised the Ukrainian people and stood by their war effort.

READ MORE: King Charles Meets Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy During Surprise Visit To The U.K.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy,” Charles said in his message, according to The Independent.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada,” Charles continued.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine,” he went on. “It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.”

Finally, Charles added, “Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

READ MORE: King Charles Meets With Ukrainian Military Recruits Training In England: ‘You Are Amazing’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed his people and the world on the dark anniversary.

“A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds,” he said in an address.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives,” Zelenskyy added. “The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”