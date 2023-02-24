Shakira seemingly sings about her split from ex-husband Gerard Piqué in another new song.

The singer and the former soccer player revealed they were calling it quits after 11 years together back in June 2022.

Piqué has since confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti, with it being rumoured that he cheated on Shakira with her.

In a newly-released “TQG” collaboration with Karol G, Shakira sings in Spanish that she is “already set” all by herself, and was “hurt” by her exes’ new romance, according to Page Six.

“You are no longer welcome here,” the publication adds that the “loosely translated lyrics from the first verse” continue. “I saw what your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn’t make me angry / I laughed.”

Shakira and Karol, who ended her engagement to Anuel AA back in 2021, warn their exes’ “new babies” that they do not “compete for men” in the chorus.

Shakira also suggests she’s “much hotter, much tougher, much lighter” since the split.

She then claims Piqué “wants to get back together,” but says she would be an “idiot” to do so, insisting the fact her life is “even better” without him has “offended” the sportsman.

Suggesting Piqué liked a photo of hers as well, Shakira croons, “My love, you really distanced yourself. And I can’t see so far away, baby.”

The latest track comes after Shakira appeared to diss her ex in her music video for “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, showing a man’s head on a platter in her fridge.

She also sang in January’s “BZRP Music Session #53,” “You left me the in-laws as my neighbours / Media outlets at my door and in debt.”

The lyrics, translated into English, continue, “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”