Usher has never been shy about sharing his ambitions, and in a recent interview with The Associated Press he shared his current goal.

“That EGOT is definitely on the list,” he shared.

“That’s a goal in life,” he added. “I’ve acted on Broadway. I’ve acted in movies. I’m now producing,”he said.

Another achievement he’d like to experience is to accept a Grammy at the televised show.

“I’ve never actually received a Grammy on stage in front of an audience. That is a goal of mine,” said Usher, who’s won eight Grammys but never actually accepted one onstage. “I want that moment.”

At the current moment, he’s preparing for “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency,” a sold-out career-spanning Las Vegas residency at the 5,200-seat Dolby Live at Park MGM theatre celebrating the 25th anniversary of his 1997 sophomore album My Way.

With the demand for the Vegas residency so high that additional dates were added, Usher is proud of the career longevity he’s achieved.

“What I am thankful for is the fact that there’s even any conversation about me — period. I feel humbled that at this age and this juncture of my life, people still have to ask the question, [even] after all of the No. 1s that I’ve had and all the diamond [selling songs], that I have enough records to perform 15 minutes,” he said.

In fact, he sees an even bigger venue he’d love to tackle.

“If I were ever asked to perform at the Super Bowl, of course I would definitely be into it,” he said.