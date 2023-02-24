Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas has some very supportive fans in his corner.

The musician’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted an adorable celebration video highlighting the release of The Jonas Brother’s latest single, “Wings”, to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 24.

In the video, Chopra is backstage at one of the Jonas Brother’s concerts in preparation for their latest track, “Wings”. The backstage clip showcases Nick closely carrying their daughter Malti Marie in his arms as he preps to take center stage with his brothers for their concert.

An excerpt of “Wings” plays throughout the video as footage and photos of Nick and the other JoBros meeting fans and performing live plays.

Chopra captioned the celebratory video, “Wings out now!!@jonasbrothers.” Nick reposted her post and wrote, “The Best”.

Malti Marie made her first public appearance with her mom and dad last month during The Jonas Brother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame stars unveiling.

Malti was born last year via surrogate.

“Wings” is the newest single from The Jonas Brothers’ sixth album, The Album. The band will release The Album on May 12.