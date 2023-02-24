Not everyone loved Rihanna’s Halftime Show.

Rolling Stone and TMZ reported that the FCC received several complains from American TV viewers over the singer’s big Super Bowl Performance.

Much of the concern came from people worried about children watching Rihanna’s dance moves.

“Rhianna, the gyrating and rear end and crotch grabbing is too far for broadcast TV. It seems like almost every year performers want to do some version of this in their dancing. Please put an end to this,” one person complained.

Another said, “Perpetual air humping and glorifying being a stripper isn’t child friendly for the Super Bowl.”

Some even got the name of the performer completely wrong, like one person who complained, “I was shocked by the halftime show by Shakira. She is pregnant and was pumping her pelvis while holding her crotch and another time she and her backup dancers were holding their hands up the cracks of their butts and pumping … I would have rather Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction which was an accident to this crap.”

“If I were to go to a place where children were present and did these same motions, I would probably be arrested,” wrote another person.

Others called the performance “pornographic” and said the “show should have had an r/X rating,” with at least one person asserting it was not a “credible artistic expression.”

Some also took issue with Rihanna’s red outfit from the performance.

“Her ‘costume’ featured what appeared as painted breasts. From all angles it was made to look like bare naked breasts of the red color,” one person said. “Yes, that color isn’t her natural skin tone, but the sexuality of the design cannot be denied… I request a full investigation be performed and when both are found guilty, they should be fined a dollar amount that exceeds the largest fine ever levied by the FCC.”

Despite the complaints, the FCC has not shown an interest in levying fines against the broadcaster, as they did following Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the Super Bowl in 2004.