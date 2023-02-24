While Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been referred to as the Prince and Princess of Wales after his father assumed the title of King Charles III upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, those titles haven’t actually been official — until now.

As People reports, those titles only became official earlier this month, when the Letters Patent passed the Great Seal of the Realm on Feb. 13.

The announcement from the Crown Office was printed in Britain’s The Gazette on Friday, Feb. 24.

“In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER,” reads the announcement, which also includes William’s other assorted titles.

According to People, William and Kate’s social media accounts were updated following the Queen’s death, noting that they were now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

When Charles became monarch, he and Camilla passed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall down to William and Kate, as that particular title is traditionally held by the monarch’s oldest male heir; the change in succession, however, didn’t affect their original titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which they maintain.