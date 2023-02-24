Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have bonded over parenting.

Rhett shares four daughters — Willa, 7, Ada, 5, Lennon, 3, and Lillie, 1 — with wife of nearly 11 years, Lauren Akins.

Perry, on the other hand, has 2-year-old Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Rhett says of the pair bonding with their kids being picky eaters: “Hers is a more picky eater than mine. I’ve got a couple of picky eaters, like the typical. We don’t want broccoli, like that whole thing.

“I would say the minimal time that me and Katy got to spend together working on the music video and doing the CMAs, literally the entire conversation was how we parent. So that’s how you know you’re over 30,” he adds, referencing their 2022 hit “Where We Started”.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Makes CMA Awards Debut, Performs Duet With Thomas Rhett

The country crooner tells Hoffman of whether the pair have got their kids together yet, “We have not [had any playdates.] But I don’t get out to L.A. very often, and she doesn’t get to Nashville very often. I would imagine the next time that’ll definitely happen for sure.”

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett. — John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Rhett also talks about their collab, insisting he didn’t think Perry would reply.

He recalls being like, “She doesn’t know who I am. Like, she’s never going to respond to this,” adding: “I guess the song spoke to her and she responded literally the day after.”

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Calls Out ‘American Idol’ Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)

Rhett then reveals which other artists not in the country music scene he’d love to work with.

He admits, “Man, I feel like I’ve been saying Bruno Mars for years.

“We need to make that happen. I’m a huge fan,” also mentioning it’d be cool to work with Ed Sheeran, who he’s written with a couple of times.

He insists, “They all happen when they’re supposed to.”