Paris Hilton is speaking publicly about her decision to have a surrogate birth.

The “Paris In Love” star recently revealed that she would have had a surrogate birth at any age during a profile with GLAMOUR.

While asked if she had the surrogacy because she was worried about having the baby at her age, Hilton claimed that the heiress would have used a surrogate even if she were 20.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Opens Up About Abortion At 20 And Being Drugged And Raped At 15

There were many reasons why Hilton chose to have a surrogate, many of which are deeply personal and rooted in traumatic experiences.

“I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that,” explained Hilton. “The shots, the IVs that they put in [she claims they used to regularly take samples of her blood]. When I was in ‘The Simple Life’, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatised me as well.”

The “Simple Life” star is referring to Provo Canyon School, a facility for teens in which Hilton testified in court in 2021 that she was “abused on a daily basis” while attending the school.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Wants A Prize For Correctly Guessing Paris Hilton’s Baby Name

“But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Hilton announced the birth of her baby last month in a surprise Instagram post. She also recently shared his name, Phoenix, during her “This Is Paris” podcast this week.