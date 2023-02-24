The face behind the MCU’s most talked-about new character is speaking out.

In an interview with Variety, actor Corey Stoll opened up about his role as M.O.D.O.K. in the recently released “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

The scene-stealing character is notable primarily for how he looks: he is essentially one giant head, with tiny arms and legs, floating on a hover-chair.

“I knew that he had the craziest name,” Stoll said of being offered the role. “When Peyton first told me about it, he said, ‘Do you know a character named M.O.D.O.K.?’ And I said, ‘Yes, the guy with the big head.’ I don’t know if I’d actually ever read a comic book with him in it, but I had seen that image before. And I think once you see that image, you don’t forget it. He is one of a kind. It’s just so over the top, both frightening and hilarious. So Peyton didn’t have to sell me on the role at all. It was a done deal.”

As for filming his scenes, the actor revealed that they involved two days of shooting, plus one day of reshoots after production wrapped, and that it mostly involved performance capture, with just a table and chairs on a soundstage.

“We just went through the scene and then after we got to a place where we thought the scene was good, we’d get up on our feet and we just filmed the scenes,” he said. “It was all really organic. It felt closer to a workshop of a new play than a $200 million movie.”

Given the character’s unique figure, Stoll was asked what he thought when he was shown what he would look like as M.O.D.O.K.

“I thought it was awesome. It being one’s own face is a particular challenge. I mean, we’ve all had that experience of hearing one’s voice on an answering machine, or seeing a photo from an angle that’s unfamiliar,” he said. “Multiply that oddness by, like, a trillion. To see your face distorted and superimposed on this little baby body floating on a rocket wheelchair, on a screen 30 feet high — it’s an odd experience.”

People are fighting for their lives defending this movie. pic.twitter.com/ESLMe2ThJE — Pugmane 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) February 20, 2023

Not everyone has been as into the character, with many on Twitter criticizing the visual effects that brought him to life.

“Well, I’m not online at all,” Stoll admitted. “I think these characters are very close to a lot of people’s hearts. Everybody’s trying to make this jump from a two-dimensional, static image on page to live action, and some things have to change.”

As for whether Stoll might return to the character in future Marvel entries, the actor said, “I have no expectations, but I am game to play. If there is a great way to bring him back and he can continue to grow and bring smiles to people’s faces, I’d love to do it again.”