There’s nothing like some good old-fashioned sisterly shade.

Kim Kardashian uploaded a sultry set of bikini photos to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 24.

In the photos, Kim nonchalantly trots along the beach in a skimpy white bikini, but the post’s caption caught people’s attention.

She used the opportunity to poke some fun at Kendall Jenner’s recent Photoshop allegation setting social media ablaze this week, writing: “long handed @kendalljenner on the lens 📷”

Jenner was caught under some fire this week for an Instagram photo of Jenner’s hand looking elongated, which caused some commentators to accuse the model of Photoshopping her pictures.

However, the model was quick to shoot down the allegations. With the help of her pal Hailey Bieber, the two shared an Instagram Story showcasing the model’s hand looking the same as in the photo.

“This is live — live footage of the hand!” expressed Bieber in the video.

“‘long handed’ 😭😭😭” commented one user under Kim’s photos, clearly enjoying the celebutante’s joke. “LMAO THE CAPTION”, wrote another amused commenter.

Kardashian is sharing her latest beachy bikini pics following the launch of her SKIMS Swim collection, which features a new addition of brightly colored swimwear.