Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are more in love than ever nearly 11 years after they tied the knot.

Rhett shares four daughters — Willa, 7, Ada, 5, Lennon, 3, and Lillie, 1 — with Akins, and he tells ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman he misses them a lot while he’s on the road.

The country crooner admits it’s “a whole different party,” and a “different kind of lit” at home versus being on tour.

He says when asked what the different kind of energy he needs to use for both is, “I feel like right when you walk through the door, it’s go time until 9 o’clock. Here’s it’s kind of like wake up when you feel like it, work out…”

Rhett jokes about it being a bit of a break on tour, but insists: “Gosh, I miss them! This is the longest I’ve ever been away from my wife and my kids. 10 days is kind of our maximum. After our show in Ottawa [on Saturday], we’ll fly back home and get to reunite.”

The musician also talks about writing his song “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” for his wife.

He admits it’s “not out of the ordinary” for him to release a love song but says “this one’s a lot different to me.”

Rhett, who shared the track with a sweet Valentine’s Day post for his other half, gushes, “My new mission is finding a new way to say, ‘I love you,’ right? We just celebrated 10 years of marriage in October, and this lifestyle is just nuts. It truly is.

“And for someone to just deal with it all for 10 years and be my rock, be that person that I’ve always just leaned on. Still to this day we’re more in love than we’ve ever been.”