Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, will no longer hit the auction block on March 7 due to foreclosure, ET has learned.

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC says the auction of Kim’s sprawling six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was canceled on Feb. 22. The law office refused to provide a reason for the cancelation, but said no new date has been set for the sale of the home.

According to a Fulton County notice of foreclosure posted Wednesday, Truist Bank was set to auction off the mansion on March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse. According to the notice of foreclosure, as seen by ET, the foreclosure stems from Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, defaulting on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the home on Oct. 23, 2012.

She gave a tour of the home back in 2015 on her Bravo series, “Don’t Be Tardy”.

Back in November, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to social media and addressed “haters” suggesting she sold her home for a paltry $257,000.

“OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” she said in the video captured by the Instagram account @BravoHousewives (via People).” If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

She didn’t end there. Kim went on to say that she’ll be there for Christmas and that she’d be there in May for her birthday.

“So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday in May, and I’m here for all these amazing dates? I’m here until I f***ing want to move, until I decide I don’t want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view haters. You’re going to be seeing it for quite some time.”

Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, recently slammed reports that their family home would soon hit the auction block following its foreclosure.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ after landing at Los Angeles’ LAX airport on Wednesday, adding that it’s all a big “misunderstanding.”

Ariana also added that she and her sister had just slept at their mom’s home Tuesday night and still have all their belongings there.

“We even packed our clothes to come here from her house,” Ariana said. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

ET has reached out to Kim for comment.

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Deny Reports of Home Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana Against DUI Arrest

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughters Over Plastic Surgery Claims