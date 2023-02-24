“Pamela, A Love Story” is getting love from fans.

The Netflix documentary, which claimed to tell the “true story” of Pamela Anderson, was released on Jan. 31 to high praise from critics.

Actress Eva Mendes is adding her voice to the positive attention.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned her post, “Loved watching the @pamelaanderson documentary. 💗”

“About 20 years ago I was in an episode of her show ‘VIP’,” she wrote alongside a photo of Anderson. “She was so Incredibly sweet to me. I was a nervous actor just starting out & she made sure I felt welcomed. An actor never forgets that. It means so much. 💗”

She added, “I’m so happy she’s finally telling her story. 💗 Lotsa love to you beautiful”.

Fans shared her feelings about the film in the comments, with one fan writing, “It was so good! It’s unfortunate that so many women got taken advantage of in the entertainment industry 😒 and how the media made so much money off her and her relationships 🤮. But she’s a queen 👑 and so resilient.”

“Pamela, A Love Story” is available for streaming now.