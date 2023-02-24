Actor and singer Sofia Carson and legendary songwriter Diane Warren will perform together at this year’s Academy Awards.

The pair will be performing “Applause” from “Tell It Like A Woman”, this announcement follows the latest news that Rihanna will be performing her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” at next month’s Oscar ceremony.

READ MORE: ’80 For Brady’ Stars Collaborate With Diane Warren For New Song Which ‘Celebrates Friendship’

Warren has a lengthy list of Oscar nominations, with “Applause” marking her 14th nomination at the ceremony. Her past nominations include the iconic tracks “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” from 1998’s “Armageddon” and “Because You Loved Me” from 1996’s “Up Close and Personal”.

Despite her legendary status in the industry, Warren has yet to bag an Oscar win officially. However, she may take home this year’s coveted prize, as she recently trounced over Rihanna and Lady Gaga for Outstanding Original Song a this year’s Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards.

READ MORE: Diane Warren Apologizes After Beyoncé Fans Accuse Her Of Shading ‘Renaissance’ Track

Carson is a critically acclaimed, multiplatinum recording artist who broke onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album last year. She recently starred in “Purple Hearts”, which she also contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

The 95th Oscars will be on Sunday, March 12, 2023.