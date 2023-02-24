The tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, to air during "The Last Last Late Late Show" ahead of the final broadcast of "The Late Late Show with James Corden"

When James Corden bids farewell to “The Late Late Show” in April, CBS will mark the occasion with a star-studded primetime special.

According to a CBS press release, “The Last Last Late Show” will air during primetime on Thursday, April 27, ahead of Corden’s final episode later that night.

“Global superstar Tom Cruise is reuniting with Corden for one final, over-the-top sketch to air during the primetime special,” notes the release, noting that Cruise has previously joined Corden for various daredevil segments in which he took Corden skydiving and on a flight on a fighter jet.

This time, however, the tables will be turned, with Corden pushing Cruise out of his death-defying comfort zone into Corden’s area of expertise: musical theatre.

In fact, Cruise will join Corden for what’s described as “an epic musical performance” during a live production of “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

More announcements are expected for Corden’s final shows, promising huge stars and the return of such fan-favourite segments as “Carpool Karaoke”, “Crosswalk the Musical”, “Take a Break” and more.

The primetime special and the final episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will air on Thursday, April 27.