Amanda Abbington is joining the “nepotism” conversation currently happening in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actress recently expressed that she believes she would not have landed her role as Mary Watson in “Sherlock” if it weren’t for her past romantic relationship with Martin Freeman, who plays her husband on the show Doctor John Watson.

READ MORE: All The Celebs Who’ve Reacted To The ‘Nepo Baby’ Controversy

“Because I was with Martin at the time, there was a lot of [accusations of] nepotism being banded about,” she explained on the “Full Disclosure” podcast. “It’s true, it was that.”

Abbington further detailed how the writers thought her previous intimate relationship with Freeman would make her well-suited for the show’s character.

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber Weighs In On Nepotism Debate: ‘I Won’t Deny The Privilege That I Have’

“Both Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat, the show’s writers] said they were trying to figure out who the best person would be to play Mary and they thought it would be the person who was going out with him,” told Abbington. “It made sense. And we’d worked together on many things.”

Abbington played Mary Watson for three years on the series, joining the cast in 2014. “Sherlock” ran on BBC and PBS Masterpiece from 2010 to 2017.