Whoopi Goldberg has been racking up sick days on “The View” this week.

The show’s 67-year-old moderator has been MIA since Tuesday while reportedly suffering with a cold.

“Whoopi’s still out sick today,” Joy Behar said at the top of Thursday’s show, as reported by People. “She’s got a bad virus of some sort.”

That marked her third consecutive day off sick (she didn’t appear on the Friday, Feb. 24 show, but she never appears on Fridays).

“She’ll be back next week,” Behar continued. “She’ll be back.”

The previous day, Behar told viewers that “Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I’m sorry, you’re stuck with us. She’s fighting a bad cold.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added, “Those colds are going around.”

Hopefully Goldberg’s condition will improve enough for her to make a return for the Monday, Feb. 27 episode.