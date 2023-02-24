Queen Camilla is taking social media by storm.

The 75-year-old Queen Consort celebrated the second anniversary of her literary initiative, The Reading Room, on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Camilla announced that The Reading Room was establishing itself as a charity and launched a new Twitter page for the initiative.

The campaign has opted for a new name, now recognized as “The Queen’s Reading Room,” and featured a recent Twitter video of Camilla.

“New to The Queen’s Reading Room? Come on in!” the caption for the video stated. “Her Majesty, The Queen Consort, founded her Reading Room as a community and charity to help people discover new books and to close the gap between reader and writer through inspiring, educational and accessible content all year round.”

Camilla continued her social media makeover on Instagram, changing the original name of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room to The Queen’s Reading Room.

The new title for the campaign comes after Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, making Camilla’s husband, Charles, the new King.

The new logo for the campaign featured a crown sitting atop a book.

The book club came to fruition following a widely positive response to a list of reading recommendations Camilla shared in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. The Instagram following now boasts over 155,000 followers.