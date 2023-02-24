Click to share this via email

Amazon Prime’s new show “Swarm” terrifyingly reveals how far one super fan will go to meet their idol.

The show is produced by Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, and Janine Nabers. Starring Dominique Fishback as Dre, who is “a young woman obsessed with the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.”

The pop star, named Ni’jah—played by Nirine S. Brown-holds an uncanny resemblance to Beyoncé. Bey notoriously refers to her fans as the Beyhive, and the trailer for “Swarm” doesn’t hold back on the bee references.

However, the show is a broader commentary on all severely obsessed fandoms.

“She is not like everybody else,” Dre says. “She knows what we’re thinking and she gives it a name. She’s a goddess.”

The trailer for the show begins with Dre using her credit card to buy tour tickets for Ni”Jah’s tour. However, as Ni’Jah’s sister, played by Chloe Bailey, tells her the celebrity worship life is no longer for her, Dre descends even further into the chaotic mindset of a super stan.

The trailer ends with Dre covered in blood and loading a gun.

The series will debut on Amazon Prime on March 17.