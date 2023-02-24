Ariana Grande is making a comeback.

The multi-Grammy-winner has been taking a hiatus from working on original music as the “Wicked” film adaptations are in production. Grande stars as Glinda in the upcoming films.

While she won’t be releasing a new album anytime soon, it hasn’t stopped the singer from releasing new music.

Grande teamed up with The Weeknd for a new remix of his 2016 track “Die for You” from his album Starboy.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Sings Her Response To Comments That She Is ‘Not A Singer Anymore’

In the new verse, the 29-year-old sings, “I’m findin’ ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do / But, baby boy, it’s so hard ’round you / And yes, I’m blamin’ you / And you know I can’t fake it, now or never / And you insinuatin’ that you think we might be better / Better me and you / Yeah, I know you do.”

“You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry / It ain’t workin’ ’cause you’re perfect / And I know you deserve it / I can’t walk away,” she adds to the song’s pre-chorus.

Both musicians announced the release on social media with Grande sharing a carousel of photos of the two together.

The Weeknd included a teaser of the track in his post.

This marks the fourth collaboration between the two musicians, with their first team-up on “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s 2014 album My Everything.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Says Ariana Grande Is Like A ‘Very, Very Old Person In A Very Young Body’: ‘It’s Really Rare’

The “Wicked” actor previously teased the track, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of her working on her verse, nothing the duet was a rare “exception” to her hiatus.

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set,” she captioned the post. “This certain exception had to be made….”