Paris Hilton is revealing her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

The famed Hollywood film producer was just sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of rape and sexual assault while already serving a 23-year sentence from 2020. The trials came about as numerous accusers stepped forward, included famed celebrities.

Speaking with Glamour UK, Hilton admitted she had a run-in with the producer as well when she was 19.

While at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival to attend the annual amfAR gala for AIDS research, she met the host, Weinstein, the day before.

“I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” the 42-year-old recalled. “I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!’ and he said, ‘Well, we should have a meeting. You can come up to my room and read scripts’… and I just didn’t want to go, so I never went.”

She claimed the next day when she saw him again, he became aggressive and followed her into the bathroom, yelling, “Ya wanna be a star?”

“I went into the bathroom and then he followed me,” Hilton said. “He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it. And I wouldn’t open it, because I was like, ‘I’m in a stall, why do you want to come in here?’ And I just wouldn’t open it. And security came and literally carried him away and he was like [shouting], ‘This is my party,’ going nuts. It scared me and freaked me out.”

Despite the supposed scene occurring, the reality star said people were used to his behaviour as there were already rumours circulating about him at the time.

“Yeah, and it was just someone so powerful in Hollywood who everyone was terrified of,” Hilton explained. “I didn’t even want to say anything about it because I was like, ‘I don’t want people getting mad at me for saying anything,’ because it was just a known thing. He was just like that and people were like, ‘OK, just turn a blind eye.’”

Speaking through his spokesperson from L.A. County Jail, Weinstein has denied the claim.

“He had always treated Paris Hilton with the utmost respect and kindness, and always believed they had a cordial relationship,” his spokesperson told Variety. “There were many people at AmFar, and this is probably false. Unfortunately, Paris Hilton is trying to get in on the current new cycle using his name with yet another creative story. Too bad it’s all too convenient and seemingly popular to just say it without anything backing it up.”