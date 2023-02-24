Pink is looking back on parenting in the middle of Covid-19.

On the latest episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, the mother of two recounted her experience with the virus when her children tested positive in 2020.

Despite both 6-year-old Jameson and 11-year-old Willow catching the virus, her son was affected much worse.

“I was using a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. It was very scary. And in hindsight, looking back, my son was actually the sickest,” she recalled, via People.

“When your kid is, is projectile vomiting and screaming and covered in a rash and telling you they can’t breathe. It’s the scariest thing,” she continued. “I mean, any parent knows, when your child is sick, it’s done-zo, game over is how it feels.”

The musician, who previously opened up about her fear of parenting, shared some concerns others had over a family affecting her career.

“When I had kids, people said, ‘Your career’s going to be over. How are you going to tour?’ ” Pink shared.

Despite the concerns, however, the star is actually just about to head on a tour, but this time her schedule coincides with her daughter’s theatre production.

Willow was sad about the news, but she also wanted to encourage her mother to pursue her passion.

“‘Don’t quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do,” Pink recalled her daughter saying. “And I was like, ‘I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I’m not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!’ ”