Jennifer Coolidge almost joined the Marvel Universe.

The actress is hot off of sweeping the awards season for her “White Lotus” role with the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe for the same role.

While she’s floated the idea of playing a dolphin at some point for her dream role, she might just be headed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” writer Jeff Loveness reveals she was almost approached for a role.

A new character mentioned in the film is Linda, but she never appeared in the film. The writer revealed it was a role the “White Lotus” actress might’ve been asked to play.

“Linda is my mom’s name, so I just tossed that in there for her. Linda has always been just a good go-to adult woman name for comedy,” he explained. “I don’t know if I should say this or not. I don’t think it even made it into pages, but we wanted Jennifer Coolidge to be Linda for a brief moment. It never reached beyond a Zoom between ourselves, but I had some good ideas there.”

Elaborating on these “good ideas”, Loveness said he took inspiration from the ’80s.

“I tried to write an ‘80s flashback scene with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, because why not?” he joked. “You have the two of them together so there’s gotta be an erotic thriller there, with a foggy lens, and Hank and Janet doing hot, hot science in the ‘80s. (Laughs.) But Linda never made it, and Jennifer Coolidge, I don’t think she ever got a call.”

Coolidge may have missed out on her chance to join the multiverse, but the writer holds out hope that she’ll make it in the end.

“We’ll save her for next time. I’m sure she’ll wind up in the MCU, sometime. She can be Doctor Doom,” Loveness joked.